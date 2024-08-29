Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Takes Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 136.3% in the second quarter. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 74.8% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $285.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $286.74.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

