Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Takes Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 35.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $202.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $162.48 and a one year high of $206.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.40.
Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.
