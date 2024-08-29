Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Trims Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,726,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 139.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 153,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 89,296 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,535,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period.

Shares of EWC opened at $40.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.76. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $40.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

