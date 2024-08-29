Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.71.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $149.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.44. Ross Stores has a one year low of $108.35 and a one year high of $163.60. The firm has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 24.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $829,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

