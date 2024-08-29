Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Holdings Increased by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 372 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Ross Stores by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 290,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,238,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $829,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.3 %

ROST opened at $150.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.44. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.35 and a fifty-two week high of $163.60.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ross Stores from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.71.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

