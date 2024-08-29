RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target Cut to $139.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $139.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Vertical Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on RPM International from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.22.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $113.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. RPM International has a 12-month low of $88.84 and a 12-month high of $122.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RPM International will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,590,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,590,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $171,031.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,890.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 9,945.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,072 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,475,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $158,912,000 after purchasing an additional 61,218 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 499,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,765,000 after buying an additional 13,010 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 5.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 252,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,981,000 after buying an additional 12,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in RPM International by 337.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 220,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,649,000 after buying an additional 170,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

