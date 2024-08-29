Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Receives $291.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $292.38.

Get Salesforce alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $288.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price (down previously from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $258.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $250.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.63. Salesforce has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.90, for a total transaction of $1,104,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,912,044.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.90, for a total value of $1,104,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,912,044.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director G Mason Morfit purchased 428,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $233.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,796,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,699,429.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,964 shares of company stock worth $27,956,647 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.