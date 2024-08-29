Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,380 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 10,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management increased its stake in Salesforce by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,369 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director G Mason Morfit acquired 428,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $233.17 per share, with a total value of $99,796,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at $912,699,429.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director G Mason Morfit purchased 428,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $233.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,796,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,914,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,699,429.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $229,434.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,109 shares in the company, valued at $13,072,660.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,764 shares of company stock valued at $30,102,367. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock opened at $265.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company has a market capitalization of $257.07 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.82.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $288.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.38.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

