Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton cut its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 480.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $56.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.59. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $56.57.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

