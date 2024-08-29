Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.22.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

SRPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI raised Sarepta Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SRPT

Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total value of $6,295,840.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,217.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total transaction of $6,295,840.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,217.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,645.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,243.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,741,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,221,000 after buying an additional 2,917,797 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,427 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,697,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $50,990,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,344,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,935,000 after buying an additional 319,444 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $138.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,262.82 and a beta of 0.89. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $173.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $362.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.