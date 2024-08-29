SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Releases Earnings Results

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. SentinelOne updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of S opened at $24.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 0.66. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $30.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average of $22.38.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on S shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.28.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 24,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $423,279.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 666,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,529,048.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 24,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $423,279.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 666,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,048.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $1,306,750.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,099,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,603,173.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 610,851 shares of company stock valued at $12,036,747. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

