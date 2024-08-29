Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA) Director Steven Sangha Sells 930,000 Shares of Stock

Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) Director Steven Sangha sold 930,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total value of C$223,200.00.

Steven Sangha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Steven Sangha bought 100,000 shares of Sernova stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$23,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Steven Sangha bought 100,000 shares of Sernova stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$24,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Steven Sangha purchased 35,000 shares of Sernova stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$9,625.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Steven Sangha purchased 11,000 shares of Sernova stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$3,080.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Steven Sangha acquired 51,000 shares of Sernova stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$14,790.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Steven Sangha bought 40,000 shares of Sernova stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$12,400.00.

Sernova Price Performance

Shares of Sernova stock remained flat at C$0.26 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 13,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,167. Sernova Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.20 and a 52 week high of C$0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 18.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.40. The company has a market cap of C$78.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.40.

About Sernova

Sernova ( TSE:SVA ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Sernova Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

