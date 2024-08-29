Short Interest in Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Increases By 9,400.0%

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 9,400.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Admiral Group Price Performance

Shares of AMIGY opened at $38.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.27. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of $27.89 and a 1 year high of $39.27.

Admiral Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.2564 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is 64.83%.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides insurance and personal lending products in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and the United States. It operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other. The company offers underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, travel, and other insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

