Short Interest in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Declines By 26.7%

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,800 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the July 31st total of 203,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agrify

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agrify stock. AXS Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Free Report) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,356 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC owned 2.82% of Agrify worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agrify Price Performance

AGFY stock opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35. Agrify has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $3.54. The company has a market cap of $3.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.04.

Agrify Company Profile

Agrify ( NASDAQ:AGFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.99 million for the quarter.

Agrify Corporation offers hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. It offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

