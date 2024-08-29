Short Interest in Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE) Drops By 52.8%

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,900 shares, a decline of 52.8% from the July 31st total of 217,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allied Gaming & Entertainment

In other Allied Gaming & Entertainment news, major shareholder Roy Choi purchased 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $298,450.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,826,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,590,063.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 633,010 shares of company stock worth $831,923 in the last 90 days. 39.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allied Gaming & Entertainment

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allied Gaming & Entertainment stock. Innealta Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,791 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Price Performance

AGAE opened at $1.23 on Thursday. Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allied Gaming & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc provides entertainment and gaming products worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

