Short Interest in BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Increases By 1,950.0%

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 1,950.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BOC Hong Kong Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BOC Hong Kong stock opened at $60.04 on Thursday. BOC Hong Kong has a one year low of $46.28 and a one year high of $66.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.69.

BOC Hong Kong Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $2.904 per share. This is a boost from BOC Hong Kong’s previous dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd.

About BOC Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; corporate deposits, and payroll and e-cheques services.

