Short Interest in Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Increases By 13,000.0%

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 13,000.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Cryptoblox Technologies Trading Down 19.2 %
Cryptoblox Technologies stock opened at $0.08 on Thursday. Cryptoblox Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14.
Cryptoblox Technologies Company Profile
