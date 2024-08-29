Short Interest in Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Increases By 13,000.0%

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 13,000.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Cryptoblox Technologies Trading Down 19.2 %

Cryptoblox Technologies stock opened at $0.08 on Thursday. Cryptoblox Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14.

Cryptoblox Technologies Company Profile

Further Reading

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc focuses on developing and implementing blockchain products and services for use in financial services, battery technology and electric vehicle, phone and computer applications, and cryptocurrency sectors. It provides services for application programming interface with regards to operator look-up, customer look-up, IP information, and customer friendly user experience.

