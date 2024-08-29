Short Interest in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Rises By 1,904.0%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, a growth of 1,904.0% from the July 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 412,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTGC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 54,668.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,143,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133,895 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $43,857,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 2,292.0% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 675,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,012,000 after buying an additional 646,825 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 592,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after acquiring an additional 276,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 2,564.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 268,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after acquiring an additional 258,731 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTGC opened at $23.07 on Thursday. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $25.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%.

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

