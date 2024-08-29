Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Increases By 10,900.0%

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 10,900.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte stock opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.16. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 1 year low of $33.46 and a 1 year high of $56.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $2.2348 dividend. This is an increase from Grupo Financiero Banorte’s previous dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial products and services in Mexico and internationally. The company accepts checking, current, retirement, and payroll accounts; and provides loans, including mortgage, car, payroll, personal, structured, syndicated, SME loans, and credit cards, as well as letter of credit financing, acquisition funding, and import and export foreign trade financing.

