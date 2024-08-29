Short Interest in Haivision Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAIVF) Increases By 2,200.0%

Haivision Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAIVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Get Haivision Systems alerts:

Haivision Systems Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HAIVF opened at C$3.89 on Thursday. Haivision Systems has a one year low of C$2.44 and a one year high of C$4.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.43.

About Haivision Systems

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Haivision Systems Inc provides mission-critical, real-time video networking, and visual collaboration solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Makito Series video encoders and decoders for end-to-end transport of secure and high-quality HD video; video transmitters and mobile encoders for video contribution over bonded unmanaged IP networks; Command 360, a software platform for real-time visualization of business-critical information; Haivision Kraken, a video transcoder for mission-critical ISR, situational awareness, and field monitoring applications; Haivision Hub for Government, a video network service for live and low latency video streaming between government agencies and public cloud delivery services; and Haivision Media Platform that manages, shares, and delivers secure corporate communications, real-time video feeds, and broadcast IPTV.

Receive News & Ratings for Haivision Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haivision Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.