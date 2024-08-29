Short Interest in Haivision Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAIVF) Increases By 2,200.0%

Haivision Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAIVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Haivision Systems Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HAIVF opened at C$3.89 on Thursday. Haivision Systems has a one year low of C$2.44 and a one year high of C$4.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.43.
About Haivision Systems
