Short Interest in Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Rises By 13,800.0%

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 13,800.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Koç Holding A.S. Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of KHOLY stock opened at $26.95 on Thursday. Koç Holding A.S. has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $41.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.37.

Koç Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, wind, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

