Short Interest in REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI) Increases By 125.0%

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the July 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Get REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AIPI opened at $48.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.83. REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $43.52 and a 1 year high of $56.15.

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.4568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $17.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 35.97%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.