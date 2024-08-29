Short Interest in Themes Airlines ETF (NASDAQ:AIRL) Drops By 50.0%

Themes Airlines ETF (NASDAQ:AIRL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Themes Airlines ETF Stock Performance
Shares of AIRL stock opened at $23.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.97. Themes Airlines ETF has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $26.84. The firm has a market cap of $710,091.00, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.89.
About Themes Airlines ETF
