Short Interest in Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI) Drops By 88.0%

Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a drop of 88.0% from the July 31st total of 390,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Xiao-I Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AIXI opened at $5.50 on Thursday. Xiao-I has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xiao-I stock. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned 0.05% of Xiao-I at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About Xiao-I

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co, Ltd., provides smart city, software, and architectural design artificial intelligence services in the People's Republic of China. It offers software products, such as intelligent interactive platform, intelligent voice platform, knowledge fusion platform, computer vision series platform, and other intelligent products.

