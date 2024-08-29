Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 27.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.20.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $82.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.15 and its 200-day moving average is $94.18. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $65.12 and a 1-year high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.29. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total transaction of $734,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,373,298.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $271,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,175,227.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total transaction of $734,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,373,298.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,439 shares of company stock worth $4,809,869 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,949,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,562,000 after purchasing an additional 193,977 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,386,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,809,000 after buying an additional 149,934 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,069,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,347,000 after buying an additional 126,726 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 71.3% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 844,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,644,000 after acquiring an additional 351,588 shares during the period. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 12.4% during the second quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 691,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,940,000 after acquiring an additional 76,534 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

