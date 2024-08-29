Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.94.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $106.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.75. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $120.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.34.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,888.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $49,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,888.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,747 shares of company stock valued at $302,027 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,401,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,101,619,000 after acquiring an additional 745,374 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 38.8% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,518,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,964 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,090,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $435,943,000 after purchasing an additional 661,144 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $370,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,618 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,746,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $308,724,000 after purchasing an additional 64,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.