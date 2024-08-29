Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.
A number of research firms have recently commented on SNN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNN
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Nephew
Smith & Nephew Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of SNN opened at $31.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.69. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.51.
Smith & Nephew Company Profile
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Smith & Nephew
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.