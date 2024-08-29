Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew Trading Down 0.4 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 25.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNN opened at $31.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.69. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.