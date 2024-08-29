Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Up 2,000.0% in August

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Société BIC Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BICEY opened at $33.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.04. Société BIC has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $39.57.
About Société BIC
