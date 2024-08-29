Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Up 2,000.0% in August

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Société BIC Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BICEY opened at $33.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.04. Société BIC has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $39.57.

About Société BIC

Société BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products worldwide. It offers ball and coloring felt pens, glitter pens, markers, graphic and coloring pencils, shavers, mechanical pencils, sticky notes, printing products, stationery dyes, leads, white boards, correction tapes; pocket, utility, and decorated lighters; paints, gouache, watercolor, gels, highlighters, and various other products.

