Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin Sells 24,700 Shares

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 24,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.87, for a total value of C$787,235.93.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Spin Master Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TSE:TOY traded down C$0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$31.88. The company had a trading volume of 726 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,067. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.28. The stock has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 56.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83. Spin Master Corp. has a 1-year low of C$27.52 and a 1-year high of C$37.73.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$563.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$583.31 million. Spin Master had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 2.37%. Research analysts forecast that Spin Master Corp. will post 2.9961832 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Spin Master’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Spin Master’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

TOY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spin Master presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$44.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TOY

Spin Master Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.