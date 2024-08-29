Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Insider Dustin Hamilton Sells 5,097 Shares

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) insider Dustin Hamilton sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $519,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,076. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dustin Hamilton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Dustin Hamilton sold 500 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $48,760.00.

SFM traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $102.79. The company had a trading volume of 60,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,707. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.55. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $103.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.19.

Sprouts Farmers Market last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm's revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

SFM has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,425.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

