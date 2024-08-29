StakeWise Staked ETH Trading 2% Lower This Week (OSETH)

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. During the last week, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for $2,639.53 or 0.04377778 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StakeWise Staked ETH has a market cap of $100.27 million and $92,071.77 worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get StakeWise Staked ETH alerts:

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000092 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Profile

StakeWise Staked ETH launched on March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 37,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,986 tokens. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official website is stakewise.io. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io.

Buying and Selling StakeWise Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 37,824.27880405. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 2,598.07476806 USD and is up 3.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,326,109.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StakeWise Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StakeWise Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StakeWise Staked ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StakeWise Staked ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.