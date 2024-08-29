Star Bulk Carriers Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 5,023 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 95% compared to the typical volume of 2,571 call options.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ SBLK traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,515. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.89. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $352.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Star Bulk Carriers

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 126.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBLK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

