Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ZTS. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Argus raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.11.

ZTS stock opened at $182.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.57. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $980,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Zoetis by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,074 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Zoetis by 546.3% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,253,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,682,000 after buying an additional 1,904,899 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $210,815,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $242,757,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

