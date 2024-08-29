StockNews.com Begins Coverage on FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

FibroGen stock opened at $0.37 on Monday. FibroGen has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $36.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.71.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FibroGen news, insider Deyaa Adib bought 22,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $25,883.91. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 82,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,083.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Pennant Investors LP acquired a new position in FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 34,937 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 9,764,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,000 shares during the period. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

