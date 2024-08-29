StockNews.com Upgrades Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) to Buy

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Ubiquiti from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Ubiquiti from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

NYSE UI opened at $188.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.43. Ubiquiti has a twelve month low of $103.00 and a twelve month high of $210.00.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $507.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.23 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 829.74% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ubiquiti will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 86.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 27,011 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 76.3% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 19,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 88.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Ubiquiti by 104.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

