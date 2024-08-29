Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 28,624 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 668.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,624 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PULS. CWM LLC lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 16,781.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 82,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 82,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter.

PULS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.74. The stock had a trading volume of 39,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,053. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.61. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $49.75.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

