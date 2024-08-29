Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 418 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXJ)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXJ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 1.45% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIXJ traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $28.97. 364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.29 million, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.00. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $29.81.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan\u002FJul ETF (SIXJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

