Strategic Blueprint LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 22,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VFQY stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.54. 5,172 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $344.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.24.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

