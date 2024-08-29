Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 2,364 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 164.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.0 %

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $198.45. 149,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,223,729. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $200.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.60.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.