Strategic Blueprint LLC Cuts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAT. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 price objective (up from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.31.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.0 %

CAT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $348.17. The company had a trading volume of 55,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,226. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $382.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $170.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $337.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.55 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Caterpillar declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total value of $1,018,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

