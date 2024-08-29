Strategic Blueprint LLC Cuts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,799,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,624,000 after acquiring an additional 16,213 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $784,486,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,226,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $900,957,000 after buying an additional 1,303,466 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,997,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,729,000 after buying an additional 38,828 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,931,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,851,000 after buying an additional 17,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE WM traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $208.61. The stock had a trading volume of 56,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,312. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.71 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $83.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.83.

Get Our Latest Report on Waste Management

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,156.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.