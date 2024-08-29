Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 937.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 165,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after purchasing an additional 149,359 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $687,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 955.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 54,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 48,892 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $255,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of NJAN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,887 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.35.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.