Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Free Report) by 124.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,988 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 270.1% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBTH remained flat at $22.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 7,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,457. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $22.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.11.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0751 per share. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

