Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its stake in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.15% of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 83,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF in the first quarter valued at $420,000.

FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF Price Performance

FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.72. 124,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $880.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.50.

FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BUFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETFs. BUFD was launched on Jan 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

