Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 181,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 13,943 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 20,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 308.1% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 18,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 14,151 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 31,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 21,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,886 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.4 %

KMI stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.24. 328,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,844,762. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average is $19.21. The company has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $21.86.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

