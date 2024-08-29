Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 May ETF (NYSEARCA:MAYW)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 May ETF (NYSEARCA:MAYW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 6.22% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 May ETF worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 May ETF Price Performance
Shares of MAYW stock opened at $29.68 on Thursday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 May ETF has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.58.
About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 May ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 May ETF
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Buy the Dip In NVIDIA, But Be Prepared for Volatility
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Foot Locker Stock Still Holds Upside for Savvy Investors
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Salesforce Beats Earnings, Raises Full-Year Profit Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 May ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 May ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.