Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 May ETF (NYSEARCA:MAYW)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 May ETF (NYSEARCA:MAYW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 6.22% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 May ETF worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 May ETF Price Performance

Shares of MAYW stock opened at $29.68 on Thursday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 May ETF has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.58.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 May ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 May ETF (MAYW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. MAYW was launched on Apr 28, 2023 and is managed by Allianz.

