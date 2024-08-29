Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $2.48 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 243.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 17,870 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth $667,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 122,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 411.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 960,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,557,000 after purchasing an additional 773,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,091,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS PJUN opened at $36.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.02. The company has a market capitalization of $442.01 million, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.38.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

