Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Holdings in Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 1.52% of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

AVMU stock opened at $46.46 on Thursday. Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $43.52 and a 12 month high of $46.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.34.

The Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (AVMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in investment-grade US municipal securities. AVMU was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.

