Strategic Blueprint LLC Lowers Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,348 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 31,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Schulz Wealth LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 768.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:UAUG traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.36. 19,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average of $32.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.03 million, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

