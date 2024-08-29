Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 11,768 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,768 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 1.18% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSEP. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 3,659.0% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 264,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 257,517 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 77,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 618.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 49,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 51,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS:BSEP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.46. 68,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $158.79 million, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.68.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.